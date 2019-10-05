FURBY, David Stafford:
It is with great sadness we advise that Dave Furby passed away peacefully at home in Leeston, on Monday, September 23, 2019, aged 76 years. Loved and cherished husband of the late Rona. Beloved father, stepfather, grandfather, brother, brother- in-law, uncle, and friend to many. Messages may be addressed to the Furby family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In keeping with Dave's wishes, a private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service to celebrate Dave's life will be held at a future date to be advised.
Published in The Press on Oct. 5, 2019