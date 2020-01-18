FROGGATT, David

Gordon James (Dave):

Passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020 at the Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 85, after a courageous battle with cancer. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan, and beloved father and father-in-law of David, Debbie (deceased) and Kevin, and Judy and Brent. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Ben and Betty (deceased), Marj (deceased), Rob and Lyn, Win and Annette (deceased), Ray and Diana, and a dear uncle to his nieces and nephews. Beloved grandfather of Tabitha, Sabrina, Dale, Angela, Cheryl, Jason (deceased), Bridget, Michael and Melissa. He was also a very proud and loved great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Nurse Maude Hospice for their amazing care and support. At Dave's request there will be no funeral but messages can be sent to The Family, PO Box 88, Dunsandel 7657, Canterbury.



