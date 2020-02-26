David FAIRWEATHER

  • "goodbye Davey have a lovely journey and stop to see the..."
  • "Uncle Dave I will always remember you as a larger than life..."
  • "So sorry to hear our condolences to the family and many..."
    - owen phillips
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
FAIRWEATHER,
David James:
823256 JForce Cpl.
Passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020, in his 91st year. Much loved husband of Kay Fairweather. Father and father-in-law of Lana, Wayne, Dennis (deceased), Brent and Wendy. Brother and brother-in-law of Cyril and Grace, Noelene and Ivan, Dulcie and Doug, Shirley, Russell, and Margaret. Grandfather of Brock and Kareena and great-grandfather of Carys and Bryce. A Service to celebrate David's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Friday, February 28, at 11.00am.

