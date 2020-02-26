FAIRWEATHER,
David James:
823256 JForce Cpl.
Passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020, in his 91st year. Much loved husband of Kay Fairweather. Father and father-in-law of Lana, Wayne, Dennis (deceased), Brent and Wendy. Brother and brother-in-law of Cyril and Grace, Noelene and Ivan, Dulcie and Doug, Shirley, Russell, and Margaret. Grandfather of Brock and Kareena and great-grandfather of Carys and Bryce. A Service to celebrate David's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Friday, February 28, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Feb. 26, 2020