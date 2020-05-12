Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Aged 59 years. Passed away on May 8, 2020. You battled hard and strong for so long, but this was a battle we could not win. You were a kind caring, fantastic man who touched many hearts. Loved and adored husband of Robyn, The best Dad you could ever wish for to our children Aston and Maiya, Pets: Diesel and Mocha. We love you so much our hearts hurt. Loved eldest son of Shaun and Shirley Fahey, and best big brother ever to Jo and Nigel and Nigel's partner Kumi. Unquestionably adored son-in-Law, brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle. To all our kind and generous friends and extended family, the team at Waterforce and Westland Milk your unwavering amazing support has meant so much and we truly cannot thank you enough. A massive heartfelt thank you to Raewyn Robinson and Dr Tamara Brodie at Nurse Maude palliative care unit and hospice, to the nurses at Nurse Maude you are angels of compassion, warmth and empathy we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Thank you also to Dr Jim Edwards Oncology Christchurch Hospital, Dr Mark Henley and Julie your support has meant a lot. At Dave's request, a private cremation has taken place. Due to the current situation and restrictions we will hold a farewell for Dave at a later date.



Keep catching that wave Dave!



