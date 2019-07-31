EVANS, David John:
Peacefully on July 30, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Richard and Anna, Amanda, Ella and Grant and John, loved grandad of David, Jesse, Elias, Eden, Ava, Brianna, Jonas, Serena, Cyrus and Joshua, loved great-grandad of Charlotte, Lochie, Bailey, Jaden, Nabraska, Octavia, Amalia-Pearl. Messages to the Evans/O'Keefe family, c/ PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made online bit.ly/djevans3007 or at the service. A service to celebrate Dave's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 1.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on July 31, 2019