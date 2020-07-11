ELMS, David Timothy (Tim):
On April 20, 2020, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 75 years. Dearly loved and treasured husband of Mavis. Much loved father of Lesley, and the Late Teresa McLean, and father-in-law of Paul, Alistair, and Kathryn. Adored granddad of his grandchildren Henry, Darwin, Thomas, and Marcus.
"Goodbye to a gentle gentleman.
Forever loved and remembered.
Now rest in peace. "
Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Tim Elms, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hawarden Volunteer Fire Brigade would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Memorial Service to Celebrate Tim's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Thursday, July 16, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 11, 2020