Death Notice

ELMS, David Timothy (Tim):
On April 20, 2020, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 75 years. Dearly loved and treasured husband of Mavis. Much loved father of Lesley, and the late Teresa McLean, and father-in-law of Paul, Alistair, and Kathryn. Adored granddad of his grandchildren Henry, Darwin, Thomas, and Marcus.
"Good bye to a gentle gentleman.
Forever loved and remembered.
Now rest in peace."

Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Tim Elms, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Due to the current restrictions a private cremation has taken place. A memorial Service to Celebrate Tim's life will be held at a later time.


Published in The Press on Apr. 25, 2020
