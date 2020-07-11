EDWARDS, David George:
Passed away peacefully at home, on July 3, 2020, aged 83 years. Loved husband of the late Sheila; much loved brother of Marion (UK), and the late Michael, and brother-in-law of Stan. Much loved father of Dave, Liz, and John, and father-in-law of Tessa, Mike Davies, and Jill Stewart; loved grandad of the late Joshua, Samuel, Jenna, and Braden; the late Alice, Dillon, and Andrew; and Tom; loved by his great-grandchildren Keano, Stella, Alia, and Jake. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late David Edwards, PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. At David's request a private service has taken place.
Published in The Press on July 11, 2020