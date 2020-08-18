DEVINE, David John (Dee):
Passed away at home, surrounded by the love of his family, aged 65 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Carolyn, loved and cherished dad of Amy, Emma, and Adam, and father-in-law of April, loving granddad of Levi, and Evie.
Will be missed, loved and remembered always.
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late David Devine, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Due to current restrictions on large gatherings, David's service will be private, with invitations personally extended by the family. To watch a livestream of the service, please go to lambandhayward.co.nz/obituaries and click on the link in David's obituary.
