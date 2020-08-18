David DEVINE

Guest Book
  • "Just so sad to hear of David’s passing. We were so..."
    - Leigh & Chris McGlynn
  • "We always looked forward to our catch ups.Your smiling face..."
    - Rene and Mary Heyde
  • "Dear Carolyn & Family, so sad to hear of the passing of..."
  • "Dear Carolyn so sorry for your lose of your soul mate, my..."
    - Denise Giles
  • "very sad to here of Dave's Passing , my thoughts are with..."
    - david spice
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

DEVINE, David John (Dee):
Passed away at home, surrounded by the love of his family, aged 65 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Carolyn, loved and cherished dad of Amy, Emma, and Adam, and father-in-law of April, loving granddad of Levi, and Evie.
Will be missed, loved and remembered always.
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late David Devine, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Due to current restrictions on large gatherings, David's service will be private, with invitations personally extended by the family. To watch a livestream of the service, please go to lambandhayward.co.nz/obituaries and click on the link in David's obituary.

logo
Published in The Press from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.