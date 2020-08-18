DEVINE, David John (Dee):
Passed away at home, surrounded by the love of his family, aged 65 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Carolyn, loved and cherished dad of Amy, Emma, and Adam, and father-in-law of April, loving granddad of Levi, and Evie.
Will be missed, loved and remembered always.
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late David Devine, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Due to the current Ministry of Health restrictions on large gatherings, David's service will be private, with invitations personally extended by the family. For anyone wishing to watch a livestream of David's service, please go to www.lambandhayward.co.nz. Search in 'Obituaries' for David Devine and select the link Click here to view the livestream
Published in The Press on Aug. 18, 2020