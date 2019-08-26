Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David DE JOUX. View Sign Service Information Aoraki Funeral Home 160 Mountainview Road Timaru , Canterbury 036862148 Death Notice



David Frederick Robert:

After a courageous battle, died peacefully at South Canterbury Hospice on Friday, August 23, 2019, aged 68 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Jason, Amie and Blair Kirkland, Katie and Tim Sheehan, and friend of their mother Janice. Fun loving grandad of Alex, Maggie, Liam, Maia, Emmy and Oscar. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Phil and Sue, Chris and Raeleen, and Russell, and their families. The family would like to acknowledge the generous gift made by the heart donor family for giving us 7 more precious years with our dad. A service celebrating David's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart Foundation would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to the de Joux family, C/- PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.







de JOUX,David Frederick Robert:After a courageous battle, died peacefully at South Canterbury Hospice on Friday, August 23, 2019, aged 68 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Jason, Amie and Blair Kirkland, Katie and Tim Sheehan, and friend of their mother Janice. Fun loving grandad of Alex, Maggie, Liam, Maia, Emmy and Oscar. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Phil and Sue, Chris and Raeleen, and Russell, and their families. The family would like to acknowledge the generous gift made by the heart donor family for giving us 7 more precious years with our dad. A service celebrating David's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart Foundation would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to the de Joux family, C/- PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942. Published in The Press on Aug. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers