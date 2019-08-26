de JOUX,
David Frederick Robert:
After a courageous battle, died peacefully at South Canterbury Hospice on Friday, August 23, 2019, aged 68 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Jason, Amie and Blair Kirkland, Katie and Tim Sheehan, and friend of their mother Janice. Fun loving grandad of Alex, Maggie, Liam, Maia, Emmy and Oscar. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Phil and Sue, Chris and Raeleen, and Russell, and their families. The family would like to acknowledge the generous gift made by the heart donor family for giving us 7 more precious years with our dad. A service celebrating David's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart Foundation would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to the de Joux family, C/- PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in The Press on Aug. 26, 2019