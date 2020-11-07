David DALLOW

Guest Book
  • "My thoughts are with you Lesley, Sandra and Jane and..."
  • "Our thoughts are with you Leslea and the family, we had so..."
    - Euan and Pam Bell
  • "To Jane & family, our thoughts are with you & your family..."
    - Richard Lloyd
  • "we have lost a friend and our thoughts are wiTH you..."
    - frank newsome
  • "Great memories of Dave, Lesley and the girls in our Rifle..."
    - Grant Clausen
Service Information
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 9, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Canterbury Crematorium Chapel
455 Linwood Avenue
Bromley
Death Notice

DALLOW,
David Elwin: (B.E.M.)
(First Territorial Force Attachment, 1st Battalion, NZ Regiment, Malaya) – With much sadness we advise the passing of David on November 4, 2020, aged 83 years, after a long battle with illness. Dearly loved husband of Leslea, loved dad of Jane, and Sandra, loved father-in-law of Paddy, loving grandad of his four grandchildren, and 'Pop' to his seven great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Addington Gardens who all took care of David with great kindness, compassion and respect. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late David Dallow, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Flowers respectfully declined. David's funeral will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, 455 Linwood Avenue, Bromley, on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11.30am.

Published in The Press on Nov. 7, 2020
