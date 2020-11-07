DALLOW,
David Elwin: (B.E.M.)
(First Territorial Force Attachment, 1st Battalion, NZ Regiment, Malaya) – With much sadness we advise the passing of David on November 4, 2020, aged 83 years, after a long battle with illness. Dearly loved husband of Leslea, loved dad of Jane, and Sandra, loved father-in-law of Paddy, loving grandad of his four grandchildren, and 'Pop' to his seven great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Addington Gardens who all took care of David with great kindness, compassion and respect. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late David Dallow, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Flowers respectfully declined. David's funeral will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, 455 Linwood Avenue, Bromley, on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11.30am.
Published in The Press on Nov. 7, 2020