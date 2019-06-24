David COSTLEY

Guest Book
  • "Helen and Family I am so very sorry to read about your Dad,..."
    - Ali Roselli
  • "A true gentleman. Will be sadly missed by all in Mapua...."
Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Death Notice

COSTLEY, David Ian:
On Friday, June 21, 2019, at home, aged 76 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Helen and Greg. Cherished Grandad of Tom, Jimmy and Annabel. Respected former husband of Judith and special friend to Della. Messages to 204 Chaytors Road, RD 3, Blenheim 7273. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Marlborough Hospice, c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated. A Memorial celebration for David will be held at the Jellyfish, Mapua, Nelson, on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 4.30pm.

logo
Published in The Press on June 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.