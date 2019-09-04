BUTLER,
David Joseph (Dave):
On September 3, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Mona. A loved father and father-in-law of Christine (deceased), John and Jenny Butler, Anne and Eric Dobbs, and Kathy and Ted Ward, and a very much loved Ga of Michael and Lareesha (Perth); Tim and Rachael and Matt and Cari (Auckland). Loved Great Ga of Maddie; and Josh and Isaac. Sincere thanks to all the staff at Mayfair Retirement Village for all their love and care. Messages to the Butler family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Teresa's Catholic Church, Puriri St, Riccarton, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Friday), at 1.30pm, followed by burial in Memorial Park Cemetery, corner of Cypress Street and Ruru Road. Rosary will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Sts, Christchurch, This Day (Thursday), at 7.00pm.
Published in The Press from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019