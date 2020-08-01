BRUNTON,
David John (Jack):
Jack passed away peacefully, with his son Dave beside him, on Friday, July 31, 2020, aged 91 years. Much loved husband of the late Bern, cherished dad of Bruce, Nicky and John, Susan, and David, loved poppa of Sean, Michael, Liam, and Tom; Ella, and Rubee.
"One of life's gems"
Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Diana Isaac Retirement Village for the love and care given to Jack. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation will be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jack Brunton, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service to Celebrate Jack's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, Kerrs Road, Monday, August 3, at 2.30pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Press on Aug. 1, 2020