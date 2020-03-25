BOWDEN,
David Stephen (Dave):
Passed away suddenly on March 20, 2020. Loved and cherished partner of Ginny, loved by Aaron and family, Ana and family, son of Pauline and William, Alan and Audrey, loved father of James and loved brother of Don and Trisha and brother-in-law to Duncan. A fun-loving Uncle to all his nieces and nephews.
Loved by all who knew him. He will be sadly missed and always remembered.
Due to current government restrictions, Dave has been farewelled privately. Tributes, stories or messages of condolence for the Bowden Family can be sent to John Rhind, c/- 19 London St, Christchurch 8013.
Published in The Press from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2020