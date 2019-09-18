Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Peacefully at home, on Sunday, September 15, 2019. In his 94th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Jean. Beloved father and father-in-law of Rosemary and Brian Whyte, Sara Blackwell, Andrew and Mary Blackwell, Elizabeth and John Wallace, Michael Blackwell and Sarah McCallum. Loved Nix of his 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Shirley and Alex McLean (deceased), Helen (deceased) and Ernie Poole. Donations to Nurse Maude Association would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of David's life will be held at the Harewood Memorial Gardens and Crematorium, Wilkinsons Road, Harewood, Christchurch, on Saturday 21, at 2.30pm. Private cremation thereafter. Messages to the Blackwell family, c/- PO Box 7, Kaiapoi 7644.







