AYERS, David Colin:
Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital; aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Beverley, much loved father and father-in-law of Rachel and Jonathan Armstrong, and Phillipa Souza, much loved Grandie of Olivia, Cameron, and Madison. Loved brother and brother-in-law of John and Lesley and the late Barbara. Much loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews and their extended families. Messages to the Ayers family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A heartfelt thanks to the staff at Christchurch Hospital for their amazing care and support. A service to celebrate David's life will be held in the Christchurch North Methodist Church, corner of Harewood Road and Chapel Street, on Friday, January 24, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Jan. 21, 2020