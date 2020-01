AYERS, David Colin:Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital; aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Beverley, much loved father and father-in-law of Rachel and Jonathan Armstrong, and Phillipa Souza, much loved Grandie of Olivia, Cameron, and Madison. Loved brother and brother-in-law of John and Lesley and the late Barbara. Much loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews and their extended families. Messages to the Ayers family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A heartfelt thanks to the staff at Christchurch Hospital for their amazing care and support. A service to celebrate David's life will be held in the Christchurch North Methodist Church, corner of Harewood Road and Chapel Street, on Friday, January 24, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.