ALLAN, David Ralph:
On November 19, 2019, passed peacefully at Christchurch surrounded by his loving family. Devoted and loved husband of the late Molly, loved and loving father of Trish and Bob Seabourn, Kevin and Lesley, and the late Ralph. Loved grandad of Jason, Stacey, Letitia, Jacob, Shaun, Kelly, Chris, and their partners. Great GG of his 10 great-grandchildren. David was a loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Messages to the Allan Family, C/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Fuller Street, Kaiapoi, on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 11.00am. Followed by interment in the Kaiapoi Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Nov. 23, 2019