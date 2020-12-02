David AITKEN

Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St. Peter's Anglican Church
30 Lawrence Street
Havelock
Death Notice

AITKEN, David Laurence:
On Monday, November 30, 2020, peacefully at Hospice Marlborough. Beloved husband of Brenda (Kenepuru Sound), adored father of Troy (Invercargill), Nick and Julie (Auckland), and Teri (Australia). Loved Poppa of Ella and Chloe. Messages may be sent to the Aitken Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. A Funeral Service for David will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, 30 Lawrence Street, Havelock, on Friday, December 4, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.

Published in The Press on Dec. 2, 2020
