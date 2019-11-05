AHLFELD, David Charles:
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Pam, devoted father and father-in-law of Joanne and Trace, Sharon and Mike, and Heather and Paul. Cherished Poppa of Sophie, Paige, Rebecca; Ashley and Samantha. Many thanks to the staff of Ward 25 for their care and support.
'He will leave a huge gap
in our hearts that will
never be filled'
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late David Ahlfeld, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The service to Celebrate David's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019