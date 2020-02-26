ONG,
Datuk Denis Jiew Fook:
On February 24, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, in his 80th year. Dearly loved husband of Datin Grace, beloved father and father-in-law of Elizabeth and Ricky, proud and adored Kong Kong (Grandfather) of David. Special thanks to all who have provided care and support to Denis and his family.
Rest in peace
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Denis Ong, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, 106 Main South Road, Sockburn, Tomorrow (Friday), at 11.00am. Vigil will be held at the Carmelite Monastery, 52 Halswell Road, Hoon Hay, This Day (Thursday) at 7.00pm.
Published in The Press from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020