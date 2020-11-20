ELLEY, Daryn William:
On November 17, 2020, unexpectedly at Christchurch Hospital. A wonderful committed and loving husband of Jo, and cherished Dad, cycling mate and game challenger of Vienna and Jensen. Dearly loved son-in-law of Fred and Pat (the old trout!), much loved and admired brother-in-law of Steven and Loretta (USA), Nick and Fay, dearly loved son of the late Jim and Molly, adored brother and brother-in-law of Chris and Allan, Eve and Alan, Suzy and the late John, Debbie and the late Richard, Brent and Linda (Aust), treasured uncle of all his nieces and nephews and loved by his extended family and many friends.
'Always the ultimate clown'
Messages to the Elley family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Service to Celebrate the inventive, vibrant and adventurous life of Daryn will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Monday, November 23, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020