HAWKER, Darryl Edward:
On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital; aged 64 years. Dearly loved partner of Rose. Darryl was a friend of many, and will be dearly missed by all. Messages to the Hawker family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. Live streaming is available, https://youtu.be/cCvp5a3uNpO. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Darryl's life will be held in the Halswell Rugby League Rooms, Halswell Road, Halswell, on Thursday, July 9, at 11.00am. Interment thereafter at the Shands Road Cemetery.
Published in The Press from July 4 to July 8, 2020