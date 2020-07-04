Darryl HAWKER

  • "darryl what a loss to our to sporting community and all the..."
    - wayne and francie eastwick
  • "One of the kindest genuine men I've ever met may you be..."
    - Samantha Ericson
  • "To Darryl, my Father. The time we spent to together was not..."
    - Justine Brown
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 9, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Halswell Rugby League Rooms
Halswell Road
Halswell
Death Notice

HAWKER, Darryl Edward:
On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital; aged 64 years. Dearly loved partner of Rose. Darryl was a friend of many, and will be dearly missed by all. Messages to the Hawker family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. Live streaming is available, https://youtu.be/cCvp5a3uNpO. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Darryl's life will be held in the Halswell Rugby League Rooms, Halswell Road, Halswell, on Thursday, July 9, at 11.00am. Interment thereafter at the Shands Road Cemetery.

Published in The Press from July 4 to July 8, 2020
