MEEK, Darrin John:
21.1.1967 – 13.11.2020
Died peacefully at Hospice Marlborough, with family by his side. Aged 53 years. Dearly loved son of Jenny and John Meek, dearly loved father of Cagan, and dearly loved brother of Jo Midgley. Messages may be sent to the Meek Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice Marlborough would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240. A graveside service for Darrin will be held at Havelock Cemetery, 1 Slogan Street, Havelock, at 11.00am, on Wednesday, November 18.
Published in The Press on Nov. 16, 2020