CHADDERTON, Darin Paul:
Passed away at Christchurch Hospital on November 30, 2020, aged 50 years. Adored partner of Audrey Slater, beloved son of William (Bill) and Glenys, much loved younger brother of TC, Rick, Dave, Glenn, Lee, Sheryl, and Tiffany, and a loved uncle of twenty two nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of the Intensive Care Unit at Christchurch Hospital for the care shown to Darin and his family.
A ray of light,
Gone too soon.
He made the world a
better place.
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Darin Chadderton, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Darin will be farewelled at a Memorial Service, to be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner of Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Saturday, December 5, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on Dec. 3, 2020