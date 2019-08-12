LAVERY, Darell:
Born Stockton 6.10.1932. Died 9.8.2019 Westport. Respected father and father-in-law of Davitt and Anneke, Vena and Diana. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Claire and Richard Rickerby (Dunedin). Grandfather of James, Callum, Sierra, Isabella, Blair, Travis, Karesse, Quinn and Tanae. Great-grandfather of Rubi, Roman and Cohen. Will be missed by the dancing and pool fraternity of Westport, and his beloved dog 'Girl'. Messages to 609 Springston-Rolleston Road, Christchurch 8 R.D.8. At Darell's request a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 12, 2019