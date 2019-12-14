Darcy CLIFFORD

Service Information
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Clinton Community Centre
Nelson Street
Clinton.
Death Notice

CLIFFORD,
Darcy Earl (Sandy):
Peacefully, on December 13, 2019, at Holmdene Rest Home, Balclutha; in his 84th year. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of the late Edith Lily, a loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Merle and Colin Irving and their five children. A great friend to everyone who knew him – he will be very sorely missed. A memorial service to farewell Sandy will be held on Wednesday, December 18, at 1.30pm, in the Clinton Community Centre, Nelson Street, Clinton. Messages C/- Diane Hyslop, 7 Magazine Road, RD 2, Wingatui, Mosgiel 9092.
Published in The Press on Dec. 14, 2019
