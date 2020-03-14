WALSH, Daphne Ann:
Peacefully on March 12, 2020, surrounded by loving family. Loved wife of the late Frank Walsh, loving mother of Carlene, special nana of Logan. Messages to Carlene Walsh, 4/521 Madras Street, St Albans, Christchurch 8014.
Too well loved to ever
be forgotten
A service of remembrance and farewell for Daphne will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Corner Keighleys Road and Linwood Avenue, on Tuesday, March 17, at 1.00pm. Please bring a flower to be placed on Daphne's casket at the conclusion of the funeral.
Published in The Press on Mar. 14, 2020