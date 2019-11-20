TEMPLE, Daphne Evelyn:
24.1.1942 - 15.11.2019
Passed away, surrounded by family, in Christchurch. Dearly beloved daughter of the late Jack and Edna Keen, and sister of Fergus, and the late Desmond. Cherished mother of Fiona, and Roger. Beloved Nana of Samuel, Gabriel, Leah, Ella, and Mica, and beloved mother-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Messages c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Akaroa Heritage Park was Daphne's wish and these may be made online at bit.ly/detemple1511 or at the gathering. A remembrance gathering will be held at Blythcliffe House, 37 Rue Balguerie, Akaroa, on Saturday, November 23, between 1.00pm and 4.00pm. All welcome.
Published in The Press on Nov. 20, 2019