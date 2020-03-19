SHEAT, Daphne Ellen:

Passed away peacefully at Glenwood Home, on March 18, 2020, in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Stuart, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Yvonne and Barry McCully, Dianne and David Jones, Pamela and the late Ross Swanson, Bill and Rosemary, friend of Helen Watt, and a much loved Grandma and great-Grandma. A memorial service for Daphne will be held at St John's Church, Wai-iti Road, Timaru, on Saturday, March 21, at 3.00pm. (Please Note: Due to the Coronavirus St John's Church will be limited to 100 people in the church and 100 in the hall.) Donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 193 Pages Road, Timaru 7910.

Betts Funeral Services



