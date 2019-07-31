McKERROW,
Daphne Constance:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019, aged 94. Dearly loved wife of the late Hugh, loving Mum of Gavin (dec), Lindsay and Ian, mother-in-law of Julie and Cassey. Much loved Nana of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and Aunty Daph to her loving nieces, nephews and their families. Our sincere thanks to the staff at the Bethesda Rest Home for their wonderful care of Mum. At Mum's request a private cremation has been held.
Together again
Published in The Press on July 31, 2019