LUDEMANN,
Daphne Doreen (nee Moir):
On June 15, 2020, peacefully at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village, surrounded by her family's love; aged 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Bob O'Connor; and the late George (Chum) Ludemann. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Graeme and Stephanie O'Connor, and Rob and Diane O'Connor. Proud Nana of Scott and Jo, Kristin, Claire and Peter, James and Roslyn. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Fay and the late Russell, the late Colleen and Lou, Dulcie and Ray, Rex and Ruth, Brian (deceased) and Les, and the late Ron and Daisy. A heartfelt thanks to the amazing staff at Anthony Wilding for their care and support. Messages to the O'Connor family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A service to celebrate Daphne's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Tomorrow (Thursday) at 11.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 17, 2020