LUDEMANN,Daphne Doreen (nee Moir):On June 15, 2020, peacefully at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village, surrounded by her family's love; aged 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Bob O'Connor; and the late George (Chum) Ludemann. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Graeme and Stephanie O'Connor, and Rob and Diane O'Connor. Proud Nana of Scott and Jo, Kristin, Claire and Peter, James and Roslyn. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Fay and the late Russell, the late Colleen and Lou, Dulcie and Ray, Rex and Ruth, Brian (deceased) and Les, and the late Ron and Daisy. A heartfelt thanks to the amazing staff at Anthony Wilding for their care and support. Messages to the O'Connor family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A service to celebrate Daphne's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Tomorrow (Thursday) at 11.00am. Private cremation thereafter.