KING, Daphne Mary:
On Tuesday, August 4, 2020, peacefully at St Allisa Lifecare; aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Deb, loved Grandma of Anna, Jessie, Ben, Sam, and Grace, treasured Great-Grandma of Julian, Jacob, India, Nixon, Ashlyn, and Margot, beloved sister of Margaret, and the late Bruce and Martin. The family wish to acknowledge the care extended to Daphne by the staff at St Allisa. Messages to the King family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated in the Holy Trinity Bryndwr Catholic Church, 108 Jeffreys Road, Bryndwr, on Monday, August 10, at 11.00am. Followed by interment at Belfast Cemetery.
Requiesce in Pace
Published in The Press on Aug. 8, 2020