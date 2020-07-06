HUTCHING, Daphne Grace:
On June 28, 2020, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, in her 93rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynne and the late Larry, Pam and the late Gary, Graham and Pat, Mark and Helen, and Andrea and Vance. Adored nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to all the staff at Nurse Maude Hospital for the wonderful care given to Daphne. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Daphne Hutching, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Daphne's wishes, a private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on July 6, 2020