Daphne HOLMES

Guest Book
  • "My condolences and thoughts go out to you Allan and family...."
    - Graeme Waller
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time. I have many happy..."
    - Colleen Kitto
  • "Our thoughts are with you all"
    - Pearl Garry Jacobs
  • "So sorry to read of the passing away of your dear mother..."
Service Information
Geraldine Funeral Services
186 Talbot Street
Geraldine, Canterbury
036938788
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Mary's Anglican Church
Geraldine
View Map
Death Notice

HOLMES, Daphne Georgina:
Dearly devoted wife and soulmate of the late Huia. Loving mother and mother-in-law of John (dec) and Lynette, Allan and Lynne. Much loved grandmother of Michael and Melinda Holmes, Tony and Stacey Holmes, Anna and Phil Lovett, Krystel and Brad Elliott. Dearly loved great-grandmother of her 12 great-grandchildren. Passed peacefully at McKenize Healthcare, in her 94th year, on January 25, 2020. A service for Daphne will be held at St Mary's Anglican Church, Geraldine on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 commencing at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to: 23 Maling Street, Geraldine 7930.

logo
Published in The Press on Jan. 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.