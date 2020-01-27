HOLMES, Daphne Georgina:
Dearly devoted wife and soulmate of the late Huia. Loving mother and mother-in-law of John (dec) and Lynette, Allan and Lynne. Much loved grandmother of Michael and Melinda Holmes, Tony and Stacey Holmes, Anna and Phil Lovett, Krystel and Brad Elliott. Dearly loved great-grandmother of her 12 great-grandchildren. Passed peacefully at McKenize Healthcare, in her 94th year, on January 25, 2020. A service for Daphne will be held at St Mary's Anglican Church, Geraldine on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 commencing at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to: 23 Maling Street, Geraldine 7930.
Published in The Press on Jan. 27, 2020