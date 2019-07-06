DYER, Daphne Ruth:
Passed away on June 30, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Raymond, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Diane, Raymond and Marie (Oamaru), and Cheryl (Australia). A loved nana and great-gran. Messages c/- the Dyer family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. A celebration of Daphne's life will be held at Dignity with Sincerity's Funeral Centre, 78 Brisbane Street, Waltham, Christchurch, on Tuesday, July 9 at 1.30pm, thereafter Interment at the Ruru Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press on July 6, 2019