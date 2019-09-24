O'NEILL,
Daniel John (Danny):
On September 20, 2019 peacefully at home, aged 62 years. Loved husband of Cathryn, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Bernard, Elizabeth, Juliette and Mark. Adored pops of Henry and Addison. Loved brother of Susan Livermore, and uncle of David, Andrew and their families.
Our legend will be greatly missed by many. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Danny O'Neill, PO Box 2284, Christchurch 8140, or Liz O'Neill, c/o Harcourts Merivale, 175 Papanui Road, Christchurch 8014. The Funeral Service will be held at Harewood Golf Club, 371 McLeans Island Road, Harewood, Christchurch, on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11.00am. Private Cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019