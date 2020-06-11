McLACHLAN, Daniel Angus:
On June 6, 2020, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, with his family by his side, aged 53 years, dearly loved and adored husband of Leanne, treasured father of Hannah, loved stepfather of Bayley, loved son of Jill and Danny, and loved brother of AJ.
"Forever loved and remembered"
Special thanks to all the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice for the wonderful care given to Daniel. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Daniel McLachlan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to Celebrate Daniel's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Saturday, June 13, at 10.30am, thereafter interment in the Rangiora Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press on June 11, 2020