Daniel MCLACHLAN

Guest Book
  • "our thoughts are with the McLachlan Family at this very sad..."
    - Shannon Duckmanton
  • "condolences to the mclachlan family i remember him well..."
    - wayne eastwick
  • "Leanne,how lucky were we all to have known and loved such a..."
    - Julie McFadden
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Service
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana
2 Kippenberger Avenue
Rangiora
View Map
Death Notice

McLACHLAN, Daniel Angus:
On June 6, 2020, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, with his family by his side, aged 53 years, dearly loved and adored husband of Leanne, treasured father of Hannah, loved stepfather of Bayley, loved son of Jill and Danny, and loved brother of AJ.
"Forever loved and remembered"
Special thanks to all the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice for the wonderful care given to Daniel. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Daniel McLachlan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to Celebrate Daniel's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Saturday, June 13, at 10.30am, thereafter interment in the Rangiora Lawn Cemetery.

logo
Published in The Press on June 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.