Daniel LAL (1942 - 2020)
LAL, Daniel Hub:
Died in Christchurch on June 5, 2020, born in Fiji, October 4, 1942. Dearly loved husband of Fay (nee Street) for 50 years. Treasured father of Steven, and Bevan, loved Grandad of Harlen and Zshavana. Loved brother of Rama Wati, Kamla, Lila, David, Vishun (all deceased), Bimla, Lois, Pingla; and the late Ugesh and their families and respected uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Messages to the Lal family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A private celebration of Daniel's life will be held followed by burial at the Belfast Cemetery.

Published in The Press on June 6, 2020
