KELLEHER,
Daniel Joseph (Dan): JP
AIINZ AAII AFNZIM FCIBNZ
At Charles Upham Retirement Village, Rangiora, on July 22, 2019. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Bernice (Bin) for 64 years, and loved Dad and father-in-law of Alix and Bill Hooper, Louise and John Mann, Bev and Phil Trengrove, Nicola and Ed Newman, Stuart and Dru, Timothy and Trace, Stephanie and Richard Zajkowski, Kate and Jimmy Summerfield. Grandfather "Dan" to Paul, Sarah and Daniel; Xana and Max; Ben and Chris; Ellen, George, Louis and Juliette; Dillon, Nathan, Casey, Max and Bella; Jack and Reuben; Sofia and Beatrice; Oliver and Hadley. Great-grandfather "Dan" to Felix; Frankie; Lex, Connie and Cleo and Archer. Our sincere thanks to all the staff at Charles Upham, Rangiora, for their loving care of Dan. Messages may be addressed to the Kelleher family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Church, 90 Greers Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 10.00am. Rosary at the Church, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 6.30pm.
Published in The Press on July 24, 2019