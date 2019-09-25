FISH, Daniel Peter:
On September 19, 2019, as the result of a tragic accident in Nelson. Treasured and dearly loved son of Shireen and Peter, much loved brother and brother-in-law of Michael (deceased), Sarah and Jonathon Garrett, and Matthew, loved uncle of Elia, Summer, Harrison; India, Levi, Rylan, and Sage, grandson of Noeline Whitfield, and a loved nephew, cousin, and friend.
"The song may have ended, but the melody lingers on."
Special thanks to Wellington ICU, and the emergency services, and people who responded. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Daniel Fish, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to celebrate Daniel's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, September 27, at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Sept. 25, 2019