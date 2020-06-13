CUMMINGS, Fr Daniel John:
Father Dan died peacefully, at his home, Tuapeka Flat, Lawrence, in the loving care of his family, on March 28, 2020; aged 75 years.
"A true and faithful servant now in the arms of Jesus"
A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the St Patrick's Church, 12 Colonsay Street, Lawrence, at 1.30pm, on Thursday, June 18, followed by interment in the Lawrence Cemetery. The Mass will be live-streamed on the Campbell and Sons website: www.campbellandsons.co.nz
