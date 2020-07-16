BUTLER, Dan Roy:
On July 14, 2020, peacefully at home, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Pam. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kim and Steve, Andrew (deceased), Mark and Jules, and Gary and Wendy. Dearly loved grandad to all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Messages to the Butler family, c/- P.O. Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A service to celebrate Dan's life will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, cnr Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Friday, July 17, at midday, thereafter interment at Ruru Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press on July 16, 2020