GROVES, Dale:
Peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, aged 66. Loved mother of Nicola, and Darryl. Mother-in-law of Lisa. Loved 'Nana Dale' of Jessica, Vanessa, Levana and her partner Michael, and Krystal, and great-grandmother of Adalia. Loved sister of the late Ron. The Gibson family was always in her thoughts. Special friend of the late Mike, and Dave Groves. Loved by her many, many pets. Thank you to the Nurse Maude staff and Palliative Care Team, and the staff of Ward 25 at Christchurch Hospital. Messages c/- PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145. A celebration of Dale's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entrance from Wilkinsons Road, via Gardinders Road, on Wednesday, August 28, at 2.30pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 24, 2019