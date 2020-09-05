BROWN, Dale Phillip:
Margaret and her immediate family; Kelly and Clint, Troy and Tracey, Hayden and Jannaya wish to acknowledge and thank those persons who provided comforting messages of sympathy, food, baking, flowers and plants upon Dales' passing. We were overwhelmed by the number of people who offered love and support by visits, cards and phone calls, which were all greatly appreciated. As Dale was so involved in local community organisations and always had the interests of the district on his mind, he procured many colleagues, friends and contacts that are just too numerous to mention. Please accept this message as a personal acknowledgement and thank you to everyone.
Published in The Press on Sept. 5, 2020