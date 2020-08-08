BROWN, Dale Phillip:
On August 5, 2020, passed away at Christchurch Hospital after a short illness, aged 68 years. Beloved husband and best friend of Margaret, much loved dad and father-in-law of Kelly and Clint, Troy and Tracey, Hayden and Jannaya, loved 'Pop' of Nikora, Keita, Teina; Jack, Ava; Harrison, and Cooper, and best mate of Tammy. Loved brother of Christine, Kitt (deceased), Perry, Dean, Sandra, and Kirstie, and their families. Highly regarded by his community and many friends. Special thanks to the staff of Ward 25, Christchurch Hospital for their compassionate care of Dale. A Service to celebrate Dale's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Thursday, August 13 at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Aug. 8, 2020