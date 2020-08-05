Dace GRINS

Death Notice

GRINS, Dace Nora:
On August 1, 2020, aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Andris, loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Michelle, and Margita and Steve, beloved Granma of Joshua, Cassia and Cam, Paige and Andrew, Georgia, Emily, and Austin and Omam of Locky, and Ella. Special thanks to the staff of Essie Summers Retirement Village for their devoted care of Dace. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Dace Grins, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Dace will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, Linwood, on Friday, August 7, at 11.30am.

Published in The Press on Aug. 5, 2020
