Of Kaikoura. Passed away suddenly at Christchurch Hospital, on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, aged 77 years. Loved son of the late Cyril and Mary, loved brother of Gladys and Sylvia (both deceased) and his twin sister Helen. Much loved father of Darryn and Nigel, and will be missed by his nieces and nephews. Thanks to Trevor Evans for the support and being a good friend to Richard. Special thanks to the staff of ICU at Christchurch Hospital. Richard's cremation has taken place and in time his ashes will be interred at his parents grave site in Kaikoura. Messages may be sent C/- N Yaxley, PO Box 188, Kirwee 7571.







