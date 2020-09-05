THOMAS, Cyril Richard:
Suddenly but peacefully in the garden he loved on April 9, 2020. Dearly loved husband and treasured soulmate of Liz, and the late Diane. Loved by Danielle and James McDonald, and Hamish Cochrane. Loving Grandpa of Ella, Kate, and Harry. Loved brother of Ruth Hynam, Nancy Inch, and the late Neville Thomas. A much loved uncle and friend to many. Lovingly remembered by the West, Ward, Mehrtens and Cochrane families. Cyril's memorial 'final muster' will be held in the 'Tin Shed', Amberley Domain, Douglas Road, Amberley, on Saturday September 12, 2020 at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from Sept. 5 to Sept. 9, 2020